Suniel Shetty feels blessed to have a son-in-law like KL Rahul; Says ' I am a proud father'

Suniel Shetty is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He recently won hearts with his solid performance in the series Dharavi Bank. Apart from enjoying the praise, the actor is currently in a happy space. Recently, his daughter Athiya Shetty got married to her long-time beau KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony. The duo opted to tie the knot at Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. It was Suniel who confirmed that they are tying the knot. Recently, the actor in an interview opened up about his bond with son-in-law KL Rahul and how he relates more with the cricketer’s life.

Suniel Shetty talks about son-in-law KL Rahul

Recently, in an interview, Suniel Shetty was quoted saying, “I am anxious because that’s my child (KL Rahul) playing. I would wish well for him but through his eyes and seeing him, I have started empathising and sympathising, appreciating every cricketer there is here. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you more probably than it shakes the child because he is the master of that form but you don’t know. You are seeing him as a father.”

Furthermore, Suniel added that, “But then when he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team’s tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, very respectful. I don’t think I could have asked for a better son.”

Suniel Shetty’s work

Talking about his professional front, Suniel will be reuniting with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. Earlier this week, a promo announcement shoot for the film was held in Mumbai. Paresh had shared that the film's shoot will begin in three months and the main trio of Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiyya, will travel abroad for the third film.

