Suniel Shetty has THIS to say about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's rumoured relationship; WATCH

Amid rumours of being in a relationship, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s close friend recently confirmed that the two are apparently in a relationship.

Rumours of Mubarakan actress Athiya Shetty dating Indian team’s cricketer, KL Rahul have been floating around for a while. The two are often spotted together by the paps. Athiya and Rahul both have not yet given a confirmation about their relationship but a friend close to the couple had recently spilled the beans about their relationship. The friend revealed that their friendship slowly turned into a romance. The close friend also shared that Athiya and Rahul try to spend as much time together as their schedules are extremely crazy.

Athiya Shetty's father and actor Suniel Shetty was questioned about this at a recent event. It seemed like Suniel was not happy to hear about his daughter's relationship and gave an angry response. When asked what he would like to say about Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship, the Hera Pheri actor said, "I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya." When further asked Suniel whether the dating rumours are true, the actor said, "You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don't know, how can you ask me then? "

Check out the video here:





Well, it looks like only Athiya or KL Rahul can give a confirmation about their relationship. Meanwhile, KL Rahul had recently shared a photo on his Instagram with Athiya in which he was seen recreating a scene from Suniel Shetty’s film Hera Pheri. He wrote, “Hello, Devi Prasad?” As per a report in Bombay Times, Athiya’s family, father Suniel, mother Mana and sibling Ahan are also extremely fond of KL Rahul.

Also Read: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty are dating each other since few months? Here’s what a friend of the couple has to say

Credits :Viral Bollywood

Read More