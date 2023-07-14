Suniel Shetty has THIS warning for son-in-law KL Rahul; Offers valuable relationship advice to Athiya Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty got married to her beau and Indian cricketer KL Rahul in January this year. The love birds opted for an intimate ceremony that took place at Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. They tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. Since then, Athiya and KL Rahul have been enjoying every bit of their new phase. Recently, Suniel, who is one of the most loved actors in town, offered valuable advice to his daughter Athiya about successful relationships. He even 'warned' his son-in-law to not be such a 'good boy'.

Suniel Shetty's advice for his daughter Athiya Shetty

In a recent interview with Mid-day, the Hera Pheri actor advised his daughter to have complete trust in her partner. He also asked Athiya to support KL Rahul during his highs and lows. When Suniel was asked about the advice he would give Athiya, he said, "Be someone who believes in your partner blindly. Trust him completely. He is an athlete, he will travel, you will not be able to travel with him all the time. Just like actors, athletes see highs and lows. When they’re scoring, they are at the end of the world."

Suniel Shetty has THIS warning for KL Rahul

Further, Suniel was asked if he would like to wan to his son-in-law about anything. He replied, "Don’t be such a beautiful human being that we seem inferior when it comes to you. Don’t be such a good boy that everyone believes that this is what goodness is all about and not you. That’s the kind of a child he is. I always tell Athiya, you are blessed, not necessarily the other way around. Of course, Athiya is a beautiful child but… my wife, my mother, my sisters-in-law, my sister… all are obsessed with Rahul."

Meanwhile, KL Rahul was recently trolled after he was spotted partying at a strip club in London. His video went viral soon after he underwent surgery. Athiya, a doting wife, was quick to come out in his support. She shared an official statement on social media and shut down the trolls.

On the work front, Suniel was last seen in Operation Fryday. Next, he will be seen in Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sanjay Dutt.