Suniel Shetty has to say THIS about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2; shares important update on Hera Pheri 3

Sunny Deol is all geared up for the release of his much-awaited next, Gadar 2. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 has been making massive waves since its inception. The movie which will see Deol reprising the iconic character of Sardar Tara Singh after 22 years, Gadar 2 is already been looked upon as an outright entertainer. Moreover, trade analysts and industry experts are expecting Gadar 2 to create ripples at the box office upon its release.

Sunny Deol fans are going gaga over the high-octane trailer of Gadar 2 and they can’t wait to watch the superstar slay on the silver screen as Tara Singh one more time. And now, it looks like Suniel Shetty is the latest addition to join the Gadar 2 frenzy. In a recent interview, Shetty spoke about Gadar 2 and also gave a major update about his highly-awaited next, Hera Pheri 3.

Suniel Shetty calls Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 ‘most exciting’ film

In an exclusive interview with News18, talking about how Gadar 2 will hit the right note with the audience, Shetty said, “Eventually, it’s the content that works and makes the audience go back to the theatres. Today, Gadar 2 is looking like the most exciting film. Somewhere down the line, it’s the nostalgia of the first one.”

While there has been a major shift in the way movies are being made and produced, and the industry has undergone several changes in terms of storytelling, however, the idea of depicting an action hero still remains the same.

Recalling his early days, when the criteria for becoming a ‘good actor’ was different, Shetty said, “When we were struggling, producers used to say that actors with good bodies should play villains. A lot has changed today. They say that a hero should build a good physique. So, kids, have started believing that a good toned body is important if you want to get into cinema today.”

Suniel Shetty on young actors and their physique

Talking about how young actors these days prioritize their fitness and work out hard to maintain a flawless physique, the Dhadkan star says, “It has become the need to undress and show your physique. It’s a part of being in the movies now. If it’s done in the right way, then why not? You don’t get a beautiful body just like that. You’ve to work towards it and be consistent with training whether you’re taking anabolic steroids or not. Hats off to the kids who’re training and maintaining their bodies!”

Suniel Shetty shares a major update about Hera Pheri 3!

Apart from his action hero avatars, Shetty has also amused the audiences with his comic characters and comic timing, and Shyam from the Hera Pheri franchise remains the all-time fan-favorite character.

Advertisement

While Hera Pheri 3 is around the corner, fans are excited to watch the actor reprise the character of Shyam in the much-awaited third installment. Revealing a major update about the film and sharing his excitement about the same, he quipped, “We’ve shot for the promos. We’re waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki.”

Speaking about his Hera Pheri co-stars, Shetty further added, “I’ve always been in touch with Akshay (Kumar) and Paresh (Rawal) ji. Paresh ji and I are very, very close. Akki and I might not meet every day but we’re also very tight. He’s the fittest actor in Bollywood even today. We didn’t realize that 16 years had gone by… It’s so beautiful that we’re coming together for Hera Pheri 3.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hera Pheri 3 to continue from Phir Hera Pheri's end; Sanjay Dutt to play Ravi Kishan’s brother