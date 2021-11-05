Suniel Shetty has a unique birthday wish for Athiya Shetty as he calls her a ‘hurricane’; PIC

Suniel Shetty is a family man and we all have seen that on several occasions. He is a loving husband and a doting father to both his children. Well, Athiya Shetty may be a Bollywood star but for her papa, she is a princess. The actress turns a year older today and wishes are pouring in from every corner. Athiya’s father and brother too took to their social media to wish the actress in their own special way and we bet you would love it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Suniel Shetty posted a picture of him with Athiya Shetty. The actor could be seen hugging her daughter from behind and both were twinning in white. The father-daughter duo looked happy as they posed for the picture. Sharing this picture Suniel wrote, “Wishing you a very very happy birthday TIA my heart ,my soul ,my world, my life, my smile,my friend , my love ,my belief , my blessing , my strength,my weakness, my sunshine (mixed with a little HURRICANE)”. On the other hand Ahan Shetty posted a picture of him walking in the park with Athiya and wrote “Happy Birthday”.

Take a look:

Talking about Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, he would soon be making his big Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the action thriller Tadap. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait to see Suniel’s son create the same magic as the actor on the silver screen.

Athiya Shetty is away from the silver screen for some time now but that does not stop her from being in the headlines. The actress is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul and every time their pictures make it to social media, fans cannot stop praising them.

