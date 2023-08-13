Suniel Shetty heaps praise on Gadar 2, OMG 2, RRKPK and Jailer; pens, 'Magic is only going to soar higher'

The Indian box office is experiencing the rays of sunshine as recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jailer have been bringing in massive numbers. Movie lovers are rushing to the theaters to watch the cinemas to experience the magic of unique storytelling along with the outstanding performances of the actors. Like others, actor Suniel Shetty is also celebrating the box office numbers of these films. A while ago, the actor took to his Twitter handle to heap praise on recent releases, such as RRKPK, OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Jailer.

Suniel Shetty heaps praise on Gadar 2, OMG 2, RRKPK, and Jailer

On August 13, Suniel Shetty shared a post on his Twitter account praising recent releases such as Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi led OMG 2, and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

The actor wrote, "How fantastic the last couple weeks have been for cinema! Started with #RockyaurRani, and now #Gadar2, #OMG2 and #Jailer have all smashed it at the box office. And with the extended weekend the movie magic is only going to soar higher! Grab your popcorn and enjoy the blockbuster spree!"

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Suniel praised these cinemas, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "You are right sir it's been very amazing." Another commented, "Bollywood is back with the Bang." "Great to see the whole India cinema industry is flourishing and the audiences are enjoying the different contents available," wrote a third fan. Another comment read, "These days it takes a big heart and a genuine person to praise others' work without any expectations in return." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18, Suniel shared an update about Hera Pheri 3. He said, “We’ve shot for the promos. We’re waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki.” The cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

