Suniel Shetty on Hera Pheri 3: The team intends to make the film but some differences need to be ironed out

Suniel Shetty opens up on the third installment of Hera Pheri revealing that everything is on hold for now but the team intends to make the film.

One of the most popular franchises in Bollywood comedy films has undoubtedly been Hera Pheri which released in the year 2000 starring , Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Efforts of the makers to reunite and kick off the third film in the franchise have taken some time now and fans are eagerly waiting for the third part to be released. Although an official announcement about Hera Pheri 3 is yet to be made, Suniel Shetty had said in the month of April that he is excited about the third installment and stated that he is looking forward to it.

Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Suniel Shetty was again asked about Hera Pheri 3. To this, the actor said that everything is on hold for now. The film’s team intends to make Hera Pheri 3, but some differences need to be ironed out. The film is a big hit on television as well as in the meme world and they are all aware of the anticipation among the audience for the film. On celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hera Pheri talking about the movie in an interview, Suniel had said, “I don’t know how the film was made, it just happened. We arrived on the sets every morning, the costumes were basically just stretched and given to us, not even ironed. The director would ask us to sleep in the afternoon on paper, so we used to sleep on newspapers. He (Priyadarshan) said I don’t want you to be comfortable. When you get up, you should have rested, but stay uncomfortable. So, we wore no makeup, nothing. , me and Paresh ji were constantly together, constantly rehearsing our lines, constantly improvising and Priyan sir is one man who knows when to say cut.”

Talking about Hera Pheri, the story is adapted from the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking which was based on the 1971 television film See The Man Run. The film spawned a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006. While the first film was directed by Priyadarshan and produced by A.G. Nadiadwala, the second one was directed by Neeraj Vora while third will be directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala.

