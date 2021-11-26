Suniel Shetty joins son Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria as they stylishly promote Tadap in the city; PICS

Actress Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film, Tadap. Starring in the lead as Ramisa and Ishaana, Tara and Ahan's Tadap has been awaiting release for a while and had been pushed owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, as it is all set to release next week, Ahan and Tara are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it in the city and on Friday, Ahan received support from his dad Suniel Shetty, who joined the duo for the same.

In the photos, we can, at first, see Ahan and Tara posing for the paps at a distance as they promoted their upcoming film. Tara is seen clad in a white co-ord set with black leather shoes. She styled her hair with curls in them and added a cool pair of sunglasses to her cool. On the other hand, Ahan is seen clad in a light blue shirt with a dark blue jacket and beige trousers and white sneakers. He too was seen sporting a cool pair of shades. While they were posing, they were joined by Ahan's dad Suniel who wished the duo all the luck for their film.

Take a look:

For those not aware, Ahan is Suniel Shetty's son and will be debuting with Tadap in Bollywood. Since the release of the trailer, fans of Bollywood's 'Anna' have been waiting to see Ahan on the big screen. As Suniel Shetty joined his son, the moment was captured by the paps in the frame on Friday during the promotions.

Talking about Tadap, the film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster, RX100. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is now all set to hit the big screens on December 3, 2021.

