Suniel Shetty looks handsome as ever in a white shirt, enjoys tea date with daughter Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty recently grabbed all the limelight as she got married to the love of her life KL Rahul. Their wedding ceremony was quite an intimate one amidst the presence of close friends and family. The couple tied the knot in Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. Her wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairytale and the happiness was evident on their faces. Today it seems like the actress is having her little tea date with daddy Suniel and the only thought we get after looking at his picture is ‘wow’! This man keeps looking better and better with age. Athiya Shetty shares a picture of Suniel Shetty

Taking to her Instagram handle, Athiya Shetty shared a picture of her tea glass with her dad Suniel Shetty sitting right in front of her. Well, we have to admit that the actor looks evergreen and handsome as ever. He can be seen wearing a white shirt and is sitting on the couch and looking busy on his phone. His salt-and-pepper look stands out and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is ageing like a fine wine. It looks like a lazy Monday for the father-daughter duo as they enjoy a tea date with each other. Check out Suniel Shetty’s post:

Suniel Shetty’s work front Suniel Shetty will be next seen in Hera Pheri 3. Recently, it was revealed that Akshay Kumar is not a part of the third instalment. The new cast includes Suniel, Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aaryan. Suniel, in an interview with Pinkvilla said that he would Akshay to join the film.

