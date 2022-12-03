Was Suniel Shetty 'insecure' about Akshay Kumar's success?

Suniel Shetty is totally busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. When it comes to his personal life, the senior actor is now preparing for his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding. Suniel Shetty began his career in the early 1990s, along with some of the biggest stars in the industry including Akshay Kumar . The actor duo has shared the screen in many famous films, including Mohra, Hera Pheri franchise, Dhadkan, and others.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Suniel Shetty opened up on the low phase in his acting career and revealed why he never felt insecure about co-star Akshay Kumar's tremendous success. The senior actor stated that he never takes pressure, and is very comfortable in his own space. "It is because I don't take the pressure. I have a world of mine so beautiful that I feel probably they would have missed out on it. I don't know. I am happy when it comes to a lot of things that I have done and am doing in my life. I have always been very comfortable in his own space. My success? The film spoke for itself. Failure? I took the blame for it. Wrong choices, emotional choices," said the Dharavi Bank actor.

He also added that the success of his co-stars inspires him. "I'm not insecure. Akshay Kumar inspires me, Ajay Devgn inspires me. Not necessarily for movies but on staying focussed and you could achieve anything. I wasn't probably focussed when I was working. Probably I didn't pay heed to the scripts that I was hearing or I believed I was larger than life. That's a mistake," stated Suniel Shetty.

Suniel Shetty about his son Ahan's career

In the interview, Suniel Shetty revealed that his son Ahan Shetty also follows in his footsteps, and is in no hurry to sign his second film. "Ahan is sitting back, thinking that he will deliver his second film at the right time," said the Hera Pheri 3 actor. Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, has an exciting line-up including Dharavi Bank, Project K, Hera Pheri 3, and others.