Suniel Shetty opens up on daughter Athiya and rumored boyfriend KL Rahul: I think they look brilliant together

Suniel Shetty candidly spoke about Athiya and KL Rahul. Scroll further to read what all he said.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been making headlines for a while now. Apparently, the rumored couple is holidaying in London. According to the reports, KL Rahul listed Athiya as her partner on the official document before leaving for the WTC final in England. As per the rules, players are supposed to notify if they would be traveling with their wife or partner in the series and allegedly Rahul put Athiya’s name down as a partner. A few days ago, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty had put up a post on Instagram with his son Ahan and KL Rahul. He captioned, “My Love My Strength (sic).”

Suniel Shetty in a recent conversation with Times of India spoke about the post and said, “Ahan and Rahul are friends. My message was dedicated to both of them. Rahul is one of my favorite cricketers.” Suniel also spoke to the Bombay Times about Athiya being in England and said, “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them.” Suniel who was last seen on-screen alongside Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham in a cameo appearance in the gangster flick titled ‘Mumbai Saga’ avoids talking about the relationship rumors.

Athiya and Rahul have previously shared pictures on Instagram together and they both serve as the brand ambassadors for the same eye brand. Suniel spoke about both of them to TOI and said, “I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!).”

