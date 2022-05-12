Suniel Shetty opens up on KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty’s wedding: I love the boy, it's for them to decide

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship rumours have been going on for a while now. These rumours took momentum when the actress was in the UK spending time with Rahul and other cricketers and their families. It was during the premiere night of Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap that KL Rahul and Athiya posed with the entire Shetty family. After that night, the rumours about their wedding have begun. Certain reports suggest that these two will have a winter wedding this year but finally Suniel Shetty has opened up about it.

In an interview with ETimes, Suniel Shetty was asked about his daughter’s wedding rumours. Reacting to this, the veteran actor said that Athiya Shetty is his daughter and he would want her to get married sometime. He added that he wants his son also to get married and the sooner, the better. He left the choice to his kids. Talking about KL Rahul, Suniel revealed that he loves the boy. Elaborating on the wedding he said, “It is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that the preparations for Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding have begun and they will be tying the knot by the end of this year. It is also reported that the couple will be having a South Indian wedding ceremony. As fans are excited about this big fat Indian wedding, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty rent a love nest in Mumbai