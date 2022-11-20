Suniel Shetty opens up about daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding with KL Rahul; Makes an exciting revelation

Suniel Shetty officially confirmed his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with the renowned cricketer KL Rahul. The senior actor made the exciting revelation during a recent chat with media, at the launch event of his upcoming web show Dharavi Bank. As reported earlier, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul moved in together to their new home recently. The soon-to-be-married couple found their perfect home on Carter Road, Bandra. The couple is also reportedly set to begin the wedding preparations, soon.

At the Dharavi Bank launch event, the reporters asked Suniel Shetty when is Athiya Shetty getting married to KL Rahul. The senior actor, who is all excited about his dear daughter's wedding, confirmed that it is happening soon. "Jaldi hogi," said Suniel Shetty once again, reaffirming that the big announcement is on its way. For the unversed, KL Rahul has finally wrapped up his World Cup commitments and is reportedly planning to concentrate on his upcoming wedding.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

As per the reports, the young actress and the celebrated cricketer are in a serious relationship for around the last 3 years. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made it Instagram official a few months back and have been often garnering attention with their public appearances and adorable PDA. Earlier, Athiya responded to the wedding rumours on her official Instagram story, by sharing a note which read: "I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol."

