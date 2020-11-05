  1. Home
Suniel Shetty pens a sweet birthday wish for his ‘baby’ Athiya Shetty: Thank life for giving me gift of you

On the occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday, her doting father Suniel Shetty has shared a beautiful monochrome picture. Alongside the photo, he penned a sweet note.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: November 5, 2020 02:40 pm
As Athiya Shetty turns a year older today, the gorgeous actress is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from everyone. While she is getting birthday shoutouts from every nook and cranny, the most enduring one came from her doting dad Suniel Shetty. On the occasion of his ‘baby’ daughter’s 28th birthday, the Hera Pheri star shared a stunning monochrome picture of the birthday girl on Instagram. In his caption, the actor referred to Athiya by her nickname Tia and wrote, “TIA .... where my LIFE begins and LOVE never ends .... happy birthday my baby ... I thank life everyday for giving me the gift of YOU .”

Wishing the actress, Mahima Chaudhry commented, “A very happy bday to @athiyashetty may god bless u athiya with good health, success, joy, happiness.”  Host of Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Tiger Shroff, among others have wished the Hero actress. The Zero actress shared a beautiful photo of Athiya with a sweet note. She captioned the picture as “Happy Birthday Gorgeous! Have a super day. @athiyashetty.” On the other hand, Ananya also sent out the sweetest birthday greeting to Athiya.

Check out Suniel Shetty’s wish for Athiya:

On a related note, Suniel and Athiya share a friendly father-daughter relationship. Talking about what she has learnt from her doting father, Athiya had earlier told HT in an interview that that the Dhadkan star has always been extremely motivating and encouraging. She was quoted as saying, “What I admire about him is that he’s not judgmental. He’s extremely motivating and always by my side; he encourages me and my decisions and has never said, ‘I told you so’.” On the work front, the diva made her debut in Bollywood with 2015 film Hero alongside actor Sooraj Pancholi. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Credits : Suniel Shetty Instagram/Hindustan Times

