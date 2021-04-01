Suniel Shetty posts a love filled picture with daughter Athiya Shetty; Tiger Shroff is all hearts for it

Suniel Shetty posted an adorable b&w picture of a memorable bonding moment with daughter Athiya Shetty. Tiger Shroff is all heart for the father-daughter duo in the comment section.

Suniel Shetty is the eternal movie star whose stardom has last over three decades and now he is reliving it all from the eyes of daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty. Recently Suneil posted a soothing black and white picture of a lovely father-daughter bonding moment on Instagram. In the pic, Athiya is sitting on Suniel’s lap like a little girl and they both are looking engrossed in this full of heart moment. Suneil is holding Athiya dearly and sensitively just like a loving father would.

Sitting on a couch both Suneil and Athiya are emitting out eternal love through the picture and an all heart comment by Tiger Shroff is exactly how everyone felt about them. Suniel captioned the picture by writing, “No matter how old she maybe … it’s always Pa paaaaa !!!” One of the lovely hashtags he used, “#ilovedherfirst” shows how a father feels about his daughter who has grown up now and has already stepped out in the world.

Few other celebrities including Diana Penty, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, and Daboo Ratnani amongst others showed love in the comment section. Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Suniel Shetty recently appeared in John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer gangster drama Mumbai Saga. He is playing a strong part in the upcoming Telugu film Ghani starring Varun Tej. Athiya on the other hand was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddique in the bittersweet romantic film Motichoor Chaknachoor. Suniel’s son Ahan Shetty is getting a huge launchpad with Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria and the film is directed by Milap Zaveri.

