Suniel Shetty reacts to Salman Khan’s apology for daughter Athiya Shetty: They have a beautiful relationship

Superstar undoubtedly enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. Surprisingly, this became a hot topic of discussion when the Kick actor recently made an appearance on his brother Arbaaz Khan’s talk show. During his interaction on the second season of Pinch, Arbaaz went on to discuss the people Salman Khan follows on Twitter. Soon after, his massive fan following on the photo-sharing application, Instagram came into picture.

Mentioning his 4.2 million followers, Arbaaz questioned his brother for following only 27 people on the social media site. Along with the question, the host also quizzed the Tiger Zinda Hai actor about the 27 people he follows on Instagram. Arbaaz gave him three personalities and asked him to guess which one of the three is not included in his following list. The options given were , Athiya Shetty and Sangeeta Bijlani. Salman guessed that he doesn’t follow Sangeeta, however, Arbaaz corrected and informed him that it was Athiya Shetty instead.

Immediately, Salman took a moment and apologised to Athiya Shetty with folded hands. Salman also assured that he will rectify his mistake and follow Athiya on Instagram henceforth. Now, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty has reacted to Salman Khan’s apology. He told the Times of India, "Salman is family. Whatever he does he does from his heart. When he said sorry to Athiya on screen, it is the cutest thing to happen. They have a beautiful relationship. As for me, I cherish my relationship with him. And, it takes a man to say sorry. Fantastic!"

Talking about Athiya Shetty, Rumour mills has it that the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor has accompanied KL Rahul for a cricket series in England. Speaking of which, Suniel Shetty told Etimes that these are ‘just media reports’. Moreover, he isn’t interested in commenting on any of them.

