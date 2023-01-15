Suniel Shetty REACTS to KL Rahul's recent win against Sri Lanka ahead of his wedding with Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are one of the most loved couples in town. They have been hitting headlines ever since they made their relationship official. Reportedly, the lovebirds are all set to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot on January 23. Ahead of their intimate wedding, Suniel Shetty has reacted to KL Rahul's latest post. Recently, India won the ODI against Sri Lanka which was held at Eden Gardens. Here's how Suniel Shetty reacted to KL Rahul's latest post

KL Rahul, who is India's batter and vice-captain of the ODI side, left everyone mighty impressed with his performance in the recent match. He made 64 runs and that hugely helped India to win the game against Sri Lanka by four wickets. The star cricketer took to Instagram and shared pictures post winning the match. Along with the pictures, he mentioned that Kolkata is done and the countdown for Thiruvananthapuram begins. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, his soon-to-be father-in-law Suniel reacted to it. He dropped applause and red heart emojis in the comments section. His reaction grabbed everyone's attention. This time, Athiya didn't drop a comment but liked his post. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's New Year celebration Recently, KL Rahul and Athiya celebrated New Year with their friends in Dubai. He offered a glimpse of their celebration on Instagram. In the pictures, the couple twinned in black. She wore a black satin outfit while Rahul looked dapper in a black suit. The duo looked all things beautiful as they posed together. Suniel reacted to their pictures with a red heart emoji.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding details Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers earlier that the couple will celebrate their wedding festivities from 21st to 23rd January 2023. It is also said that the wedding will take place at Suniel Shetty’s home Jahaan in Khandala. Recently, Hindustan Times reported that a ladies' night will be hosted on January 21 and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is expected to join the celebration. After spending time with her girls, Athiya's sangeet ceremony will take place the next day. The report suggests that Athiya's close friends will be joining the event and they will perform along with her brother Ahan, and parents Mana and Suniel Shetty. Some of the reports also claim that MS Dhoni, Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, Jackie Shroff, and other noted names will grace the wedding. It is also reported that Ami Patel will style Athiya while Rahul Vijay will style KL Rahul on their D-day.

