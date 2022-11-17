Suniel Shetty REACTS to rumours of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3

Kartik Aaryan has been hitting the headlines ever since Paresh Rawal confirmed that he will be a part of Hera Pheri 3. Well, after Paresh’s confirmation, Kartik fans have been celebrating this moment on social media. The franchise will mark the return of Paresh and Suniel Shetty, who played Baburao and Shyam respectively, however, Akshay Kumar, who was seen as Raju, will not return for Hera Pheri 3. Ever since there were rumours doing rounds on the internet that Kartik actor has replaced Akshay Kumar. 'Akshay Kumar can't be replaced': Suniel Shetty

Now, in a recent interview, Suniel addressed the rumours and told Bollywood Hungama that Kartik has been in talks with the makers for a 'completely different character. "Akshay cannot be replaced. So, there's no argument," said Suniel. Further, he also expressed his disappointment with Akshay not being a part of Hera Pheri 3. Suniel said that the void will always be there. "What finally happens is something that needs to be seen. I am not aware because I am genuinely busy with Dharavi Bank. I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I'll sit down and understand and talk to Akki and others and see what happened," he said. Suniel also gave hope to the fans as he said “I want to see if things can still fall in place."

Akshay Kumar on not being a part of Hera Pheri 3 At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, Akshay responded on why he won't be a part of Hera Pheri 3. “Like a lot of people, I have good memories. I too feel bad as well that in so many years, part 3 hasn't been made,” he said. Further, the actor said that the film was offered to him but he was not satisfied with the script and that’s why he backed out. About Hera Pheri Hera Pheri first was released in 2000. Later, a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006.

