Suniel Shetty recalls shocking experience of being held at gunpoint by US cops after 9/11: 'They handcuffed me'

Suniel Shetty recently shared a shocking incident he experienced in the United States after the 9/11 attacks. Shetty was in Los Angeles to shoot his film Kaante when the tragedy of 9/11 occurred. In a recent interview, Shetty recalled how he was held at gunpoint by the police due to a misunderstanding caused by his appearance.

Suniel Shetty and his film crew had arrived in Los Angeles right before the attack on the World Trade Center. He was staying in a hotel when he first saw the shocking footage of the World Trade Center being hit by planes. In an interview with The Indian Express, Shetty said it was almost unbelievable. He mentioned that he couldn’t believe what he was witnessing at the time.

The real shock came a few days later when Shetty had an unpleasant encounter with the police. He had forgotten his hotel room keys and asked a man in the hotel lobby for help. Shetty made a simple gesture to request the keys, but the man misinterpreted the action and started an uproar. Very soon after, the police arrived with their guns drawn.

The officers, fearing that Shetty might be a threat, ordered him to kneel and handcuffed him, saying, "Down, or we shoot." In that intense moment, Shetty was in complete shock, not knowing what was happening. He said, “I didn’t know what was happening. I had to go down on my knees. They handcuffed me.” His appearance, particularly his beard, seemed to make him a target in the heightened security environment after 9/11. He mentioned that the misunderstanding occurred because of how he looked at the time.

Fortunately, some members of the production team stepped in, and one of the hotel managers, a Pakistani, explained that Shetty was a well-known actor. The situation eventually calmed down, but Shetty described the experience as frightening. Given the hostile environment after the attacks, he was unsure of what would happen next.

Shetty concluded by sharing how the entire incident was a terrifying and surreal experience. The misunderstanding, he said, was based on simple gestures but escalated into an intense confrontation due to the fear and uncertainty of the time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty will be seen in Ahmed Khan's comedy film Welcome to the Jungle. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Additionally, Suniel is gearing up to reprise his iconic role as Shyam in Hera Pheri 3, alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

