Suniel Shetty on reuniting with Sanjay Dutt after 12 yrs: Playing our age, it'll be cool & casual onscreen.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that director Samir Karnik's next film will feature Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi in lead. It will be an out and out comedy film, revealed sources to Pinkvilla. Now, Suniel Shetty has confirmed the development and stated that he's super ecstatic about reuniting with Sanjay Dutt.

The duo will be reuniting after 12 years and speaking to ETimes, Suniel said, "I am happy that Baba and I are teaming up for a film after so many years. We are playing our age in this film, and I must say the script is brilliant. The audience has seen us portraying these macho characters together on screen, but this time around, we are bringing comedy to the table.”

He further added that unlike their macho roles in the 90s, they will be sharing a cool onscreen equation. “We share a superb equation. I think it (the film) is a take on our personal relationship, too. We get along well and you will see us that way — cool and casual — on-screen, too,” Suniel said.

The actor who has a successful business streak will be returning to Hindi films after several years. Elaborating on the same, he added, "I took a sabbatical for a long time. Then, I tested the waters by doing cameos and South films. But I am glad that I did that. Today, cinema is being appreciated across borders. Language doesn’t matter anymore, what matters is the content. Now, fortunately, actors are being offered subjects keeping their maturity and talent in mind, and I am damn excited about it."

Well, we guess, Suniel and Sanjay Dutt fans cannot wait too.

