Suniel Shetty reveals being fan of his ‘son’ KL Rahul; says ‘Good deeds never go unnoticed’ on his comeback

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul entered marital bliss earlier this year. Athiya's family, known for their close bond with their son-in-law, has consistently expressed their affection for him. Following Rahul's remarkable performance in the ongoing World Cup after making a comeback, he has garnered significant praise from his father-in-law, Suniel Shetty. The actor emphasized that he has been a long standing "fan" of the talented cricketer.

Suniel Shetty showers love on his 'son' KL Rahul

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Suniel Shetty showered appreciation on KL Rahul, who returned from an injury and went on to perform exceptionally in the ODI Cricket World Cup. He noted, “Good deeds never go unnoticed, even if you try everything to run a person down.”

The Hera Pheri star lauded Rahul for his fire, commitment, discipline and consistency. According to Shetty, Rahul possesses an inner drive to make an impact. He further remarked, "Above all, he has a large heart which is always ready to give.”

Suniel Shetty on his relationship with KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty opened up about instilling a valuable lesson in his children, emphasizing the profound connection between giving and truly living. Reflecting on KL Rahul, Shetty expressed enduring admiration, stating, "I have been a fan since he was a cricketer, and today, when he’s a son, not even my son-in-law, I still am a fan.”

He characterized their connection as unbelievable. Shetty further disclosed that he frequently tells his daughter, Athiya Shetty, how fortunate she is to have Rahul as a life partner—and she wholeheartedly believes it.

Suniel Shetty had expressed his emotions with a touching message following his daughter's marriage with the sportsman. He penned, “A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust … congratulations and Godbless my bachchas @athiyashetty @klrahul.”

Meanwhile, KL Rahul recently showcased his brilliance by scoring a century in a mere 64 balls during India's final World Cup league match against the Netherlands. As the team prepares for the upcoming semi-final against New Zealand on November 15, anticipation and excitement are running high.

