Suniel Shetty reveals he gets 'hurt' when Ahaan and Athiya Shetty's names get dragged in nepotism debate

Suniel Shetty in a recent interview revealed why he gets more 'upset' than angry when his daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahaan Shetty's names get dragged in the nepotism debate.

With public outrage over nepotism in the Hindi film industry at an all-time high, star kids and actors from filmi families have been bearing the brunt of it on social media. Amidst this, Suniel Shetty in a recent interview revealed why he gets more 'upset' than angry when his daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahaan Shetty's names get dragged in the nepotism debate.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Suniel asserted that every kid must have the right to follow their dream. On nepotism, the hit actor said, "I never get irritated or angry, it upsets me. It hurts me, more than anything else. It is Athiya’s destiny and hard work, which she will prove."

Elaborating on Athiya's last film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui which did not take the box office by storm, Suniel said, "Motichoor Chaknachoor wasn’t a big film, and had a lot of problems because of the producer. Somewhere down the line, she (Athiya) got appreciated tremendously, and that’s exactly what it is. She chose the subject that she wanted to do. Every child in this world has the right to follow their dream."

The 'Hera Pheri' actor added, "Don’t push your children for education, or achieve this much. Educating them is our responsibility as parents, but let them choose their destiny. What has this Covid 19 pandemic proved? You need to be happy, and internally strong."

Athiya has so far starred in three films namely Hero, Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor, since she made her debut in 2015. As for Ahaan, he will be making his debut oppposite Tara Sutaria in Rx100 which is a remake of the Telugu action drama.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty's latest swimsuit photo leaves rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul stunned as he calls her 'Boss'

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×