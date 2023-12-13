Suniel Shetty reveals his action films used to give headaches to family: 'They would take saridon'
Suniel Shetty shares that even though his family found themselves reaching for headache medicine after watching his action-packed movies, they choose not to express it directly to him. Read more!
Suniel Shetty, renowned as the action star of the 1990s, made a significant mark with hits such as Mohra, Gopi Kishan, Rakshak, Bhai, and more. In a recent revelation, the actor shared that there was a period when even his family refrained from expressing their enjoyment of his films. Despite their reluctance to admit it to his face, they would endure watching his movies and discreetly take a headache pill afterward.
Suniel Shetty reveals that his family needed headache medicine after watching his action movies
Recalling his family's reception to his action-packed films, Suniel Shetty expressed to ANI, "Even though my films were working, when I came back home the films didn’t work. After showing my parents the film, my wife and my daughter, they said, ‘Very good,’ and then they said, ‘Ramu Saridon hai toh de do ek (If you have a Saridon, please pass one) and I heard that. Yani sir mein dard hua hai bete ki film dekhke (That means they developed a headache after watching their son's film).”
Suniel expressed how trolling directed at his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, deeply affects him, while Rahul seems less affected. Despite the negativity, Rahul remains silent and lets his cricket performances speak for him, reflecting the trust invested in him by the public, team captain, and selectors.
The actor also disclosed that he spent the entire 2023 World Cup tournament sitting on the floor, not leaving the house. He and his wife, Mana, confined themselves to a single room, strictly prohibiting anyone else from entering. Suniel described how he anxiously watched every game with fingers crossed and legs folded.
In other news, Suniel was recently featured in the web series "Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.
