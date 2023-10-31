Suniel Shetty reveals his favorite cricketer and it’s NOT Athiya Shetty’s husband KL Rahul

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is happily married to cricketer KL Rahul. The couple before tying the nuptial knot dated for some time and finally sealed the deal on January 23 earlier this year. Ever since then, on various occasions, the doting father-in-law is seen showering love on the cricketer. However, in a recent interview, the Welcome To The Jungle actor revealed his favorite cricketer and it’s not KL Rahul!

Suniel Shetty reveals his favorite cricketer from today's time

Suniel Shetty recently attended an event hosted by Moneycontrol, where the actor was asked about his favorite cricketer from today’s time. To this, the actor replied, “My favorite cricketer… today’s time… Virat Kohli!”

The actor's reply left the host surprised as she wished KL better luck for next time. Reacting to it, the actor remarked, “KL is my son, when it’s family, you don’t talk about family.”

The actor was further asked, “What is Ahan then?” to which a poised Suniel replied, “Family! But he is not a cricketer, he’s an actor, he’s not a cricketer.” The actor called Virat Kohli the ‘master of chasing’ as he mentioned him as his favorite cricketer. “That’s the first time that you feel when you’re at home and ‘dhak dhak’ isn’t happening,” he stated on a concluding note.

Suniel Shetty on being a fan of KL Rahul's skills

In an earlier interview with India Today, the Dhadkan actor reflecting on his bond with KL Rahul had revealed being a fan of the skills KL Rahul. He was quoted as saying, “I don’t know the role of father-in-law. I was his fan. Today, there is a relationship, but I loved Rahul like I do a lot of young talent. I am someone who has always gone to watch young talents perform, even in my prime as an actor. I would go to Wankhade to watch young people play.”

He further added, “When I saw Rahul play, I thought this kid was good, and then he is from my backyard, he is from Mangalore. I am very proud of anything that children from small towns achieve, so I was a fan and today I am his father. I know him as much as he knows himself, every move of his.”

