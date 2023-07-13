Suniel Shetty reveals his fitness mantra and it has a connection with Amitabh Bachchan

Suniel Shetty is one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry. He flawlessly manages to stay fit and healthy even at the age of 61. The Hera Pheri actor is an inspiration to many when it comes to fitness. But do you know who is Suneil Shetty's inspiration? In a recent interview, the actor revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is his biggest motivation.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Suniel Shetty spoke about his health and how he looks up to Amitabh Bachchan for fitness motivation. Expressing his admiration for Big B, Suniel said that Bachchan Sir never allows any personal challenges to affect his work and that mindset inspires him the most to stay fit.

Expressing his admiration for Big B, Suniel said, "The energy of Mister Bachchan. I would say his energy and the mindset of Mister Bachchan. Despite all the problems he has, he will never show it at work. He never carries it into work, I mean what kind of a mindset is that. What is that drives that mind to constantly learn and to get better and deliver better. These are the kind of people that inspire me."

The 61-year-old actor added that he loves to learn the fitness mantras of aged people. He called this learning 'bio hacking' which allows one to learn what "seniors have gone through and imparting their knowledge to us.”

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is one of the most promising actors and has been a part of the industry for over three decades. He was last seen in the Amazon mini-TV series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega. It starred Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev, and Karanvir Sharma. Suniel is set to feature in the upcoming Hera Pheri 3. Farhad Samji's directorial will also feature Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The release date of the film is still under wraps.

