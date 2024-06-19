Suniel Shetty reveals the perception he’s a businessman is untrue; opens up about 'priceless' Khandala home

Suniel Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of two of his much-awaited and biggest movies Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. The actor recently, in a candid conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, on their podcast, opened up about several aspects of his life including the perception that he’s a businessman.

Is Suniel Shetty a big businessman?

Having worked in the industry for over three decades now, Suniel shared that he is a man who is emotionally motivated and never loses ‘his heart’ when his life meets any failure. The De Dhana Dhan actor feels that Goddess Lakshmi has been kind to him and showered him with several ways to grow in life.

Reacting to the perception about him being a big businessman, Suniel Shetty said it ‘is not true.’ The 62-year-old shared that he believes in doing his bit and living within his means.

“You will never see me driving four cars, I drive one and I will enjoy it for two years. If I want a house, I want that one, I won’t settle for anything ordinary. When I can afford it, I will do the best,” he said.

Reacting to people saying ‘You must see Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse,’ the actor recalled how he built it 16 years ago, and back then, its monetary value was probably nothing. His sole idea was to spend time with his children, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty there and do farming. The No Problem actor revealed that about 400 trees were planted there by him which were simply a bed of rocks before.

Suniel Shetty has no plans of selling any of his property

Speaking particularly about his Khandala farmhouse and his Altamount Road residence, Shetty labeled them emotional investments rather than financial.

“I will never even sell it so its value is zero from a price perspective. But from a personal perspective, it is priceless. I always wanted to give to kids where they feel happy and you continue to do what you are meant to do,” the actor further shared.

