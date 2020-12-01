Suniel Shetty reveals why daughter Athiya Shetty's last film Motichoor Chaknachoor left her 'scarred'

In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty opened up on how the film's controversy affected Athiya Shetty who starred opposite Nawzuddin Siddiqui in the film.

Athiya Shetty took her first steps in Bollywood back in 2015 with Hero and then went on to star in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. However, the latter, barely made any noise at the box office and tanked massively. The film was also caught up in a controversy like no other due to a massive fallout between director Debamitra Biswal and producer Woodpecker Movies. From a public blame game to the matter being dragged to courts eventually, the film suffered in the process.

In a recent interaction with TOI, Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty opened up on how this controversy affected her. Athiya, had starred opposite Nawzuddin Siddiqui in the film, and the film made it way to Netflix sometime back.

Addressing the controversy, Suniel said, "I am her sounding board, I am her bounce board and boxing bag also, she punches me the most. She is very clear about what she does not want to do."

Adding that she now evaluates her options thoroughly before signing a project, Suniel said, "At times that gets difficult and there are so many films that come her way and now Motichoor Chaknachoor has scarred her so much, tremendous appreciation as an actor but scarred her from the point of view. With no fault of hers, she was dragged into something that she was not even responsible for. She is so scared now that anything which comes from me she wants to think about it 25 times. She doesn’t have that kind of faith. She says they are your friends and this happens."

However, Suniel revealed that his daughter is 'comfortable' in her own skin. He said, "Athiya is very comfortable in her own skin. I think that is where we all come from whether it is Mana (Shetty), or whether it is me or whether it is Athiya or Ahan, we are happy, we are content. I don’t regret anything," Suniel Shetty told the publication.

