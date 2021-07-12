Suniel Shetty’s building in Mumbai sealed as residents test COVID 19 positive; Actor & his family are safe

According to media reports, Suniel Shetty’s residential building has witnessed a rise in COVID 19 cases of late.

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues to affect lives across India, the citizens are still struggling with this deadly virus. And while the cases have been witnessing a slight upward trend of late, it is reported that Suniel Shetty's residential complex in Mumbai has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the residents there had tested positive. According to a report published in India Today, the residential complex has witnessed a rise in COVID 19 cases recently following which the authorities took the decision.

To note, as per the protocol, if a residential complex reports five active COVID 19 cases, it is sealed by the civic body. While the news of the sealing of Suniel Shetty’s building spread like wildfire, there have been reports that no positive cases have been reported from the actor’s house so far. His spokesperson has stated that Suniel and his family are perfectly fine. The spokesperson stated that the actor is currently out of the city and his family is also safe. Clearly, this piece of news has brought a sigh of relief among his fans.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported over 8500 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours and there has been a hike in the casualties as well. Amid this, the authorities have also been urging people to take necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay. In fact, the cyber branch of Mumbai police has also been sharing quirky posts to issue advisories about wearing a mask while stepping out in the city.

