Suniel Shetty’s comment on Athiya Shetty’s post for rumoured beau KL Rahul’s birthday gets the maximum likes

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has been dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul for quite some time now and they are going strong with their relationship. Although the duo hasn’t made their relationship official their social media PDA speaks volumes about their relationship and watching them in one frame is a sheer treat for fans. So, as Rahul turned a year older lately, the Mubarakan actress took to social media to shower birthday love on him and posted an adorable post for the Indian cricketer. In fact, she had posted two goofy pics with Rahul which went viral in no time.

Soon after Athiya had shared the post, Rahul was showered with immense love from fans and friends from all across the world. Amid this, Suniel Shetty’s comment on the post has been grabbing a lot of attention. To note, Athiya had captioned the image as “Grateful for you, happy birthday”. To this, the Mohra star wrote, “Truly”. And guess what? It has received maximum likes. So far, his comment has received 4923 likes in less than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Athiya was also seen cheering for her rumoured beau KL Rahul who was playing the IPL match for Punjab Kings as she shared a small video of the birthday boy from the stadium. To note, Rahul is the captain of the team and was playing the match against Delhi Capitals at Mumbai’s Wankhade stadium. Delhi Capitals had won the match by 6 wickets.

