Suniel Shetty says Ahan & wife Mana slept peacefully the night before ‘Tadap’ release: Athiya & I were awake

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria led ‘Tadap’ released in cinemas on 3 December. The film has received underwhelming reviews from the critics though Ahan’s performance has been appreciated. In a recent chat with ETimes, Suniel Shetty opened up about feeling anxious and nervous before the release. He said, “I haven’t slept in 21 days”. Suniel also spoke about talking to various exhibitors to get a sense of the box office of the film. He said Ahan is getting great reports and it remains to be seen if the audience will accept him.

Speaking about the family the night before the release of Tadap, Suniel said, “Well, Ahan and my wife Mana slept last night but Athiya and I were awake. In fact, I haven't slept for the past three weeks- -ever since December 3 was announced as the release date of 'Tadap'. I was nervous... anxious would be a better word. I was constantly hoping that he gets accepted, especially considering the fact that the numbers are unpredictable in today's times of COVID.”

Suniel Shetty also spoke about if he would have wanted to launch Ahan via his own production house and said, “Then, I would have been lost in emotions. Milan is a fine director; he is not a 'Yo brother' director. The beauty of Sajid is that he will hold your hand even if you fail. The motivating comments from the industry have overwhelmed me. I am seeing very good reports coming from many places including Pune, Patna, and Jalandhar.”

