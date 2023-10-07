Suniel Shetty says Bollywood had a 'united voice' once: Today, when people throw stones...

Suniel Shetty stepped into the world of acting in 1992 with Balwaan and proceeded to keep the audience hooked with films like Hu Tu Tu and Hera Pheri. The actor, who has showcased an upward trajectory in his career since the beginning, has now gone into a throwback to the initial phase of his career, comparing the present scenario to the past and mentioning how nobody would come to your rescue when “people throw stones at you”.

'No one stands up for each other anymore': Suniel Shetty on Bollywood in today’s world

Suniel Shetty has expressed what he feels about the Bollywood industry in today’s scenario. Stating how in today’s world, nobody would come to your defense if people start throwing stones at you, Shetty added that the “voice” is no longer there. A report by IANS quoted the actor saying, “We were always there for each other, we were there for the unions, we used to work together for associations - we had a united voice.” Suniel further added, “Today when people throw stones at you, there is no one to defend. No one can say anything because we all are alone. No one stands up for each other anymore. That voice has not remained. Everything’s become weak."

Let’s delve into the work front of Suniel Shetty

From Mohra, Border and Dhadkan to Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar and Awara Paagal Deewana, Shetty left no stone unturned to showcase his spectacular acting skills on the big screen. In a treat for Shetty's fans, the actor has a heap of projects awaiting him. From Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) to the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise, it seems like Suniel Shetty’s fans will get a lot of content to delve into soon.

