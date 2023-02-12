Suniel Shetty says he is KL Rahul's father and not father-in-law; Reveals the reason behind it

Suniel Shetty is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He recently won hearts with his solid performance in the series Dharavi Bank. Apart from enjoying the praise, the actor is currently in a happy space. Recently, his daughter Athiya Shetty got married to her longtime beau KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony. The duo opted to tie the knot at Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. It was Suniel who confirmed that they are tying the knot. He also thanked the media and his fans for showering love on the newlyweds. Recently, in an interview, Suniel Shetty spoke about welcoming a new member to his family. He also talked about the term 'father-in-law'. Athiya Shetty's dad Suniel Shetty opens up on welcoming KL Rahul to the family

In an interview with India Today, the Hera Pheri actor revealed that he was a fan of KL Rahul's skills. He also said that he knows Rahul as much as he knows himself. Suniel said, "I don’t know the role of father-in-law. I was his fan. Today, there is a relationship, but I loved Rahul like I do a lot of young talent. I am someone who has always gone to watch young talents perform, even in my prime as an actor. I would go to Wankhade to watch young people play. When I saw Rahul play, I thought this kid was good, and then he is from my own backyard, he is from Mangalore. I am someone who is very proud of anything that children from small towns achieve, so I was a fan and today I am his father. I know him as much as he knows himself, every move of his."

He further said that his son Ahan Shetty's partner will be like his daughter whenever she joins the family. Suniel Shetty continued, "Today, for me, it is Athiya, Ahaan and Rahul and then whoever comes into Ahaan’s life will be my daughter. Because if I look at it as in-laws, then this entire stigma that television has thrown on us, saas-bahu, sasur (father-in-law), that’s not a good space." Suniel Shetty on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's reception He was also asked about Athiya and Rahul's much-awaited reception. He said that it will be held after the IPL is over. He revealed, "Let’s see. Post IPL we are looking at doing it. Right now, KL Rahul is back playing for the IPL."

Work front Suniel Shetty will be next seen in Hera Pheri 3. Recently, it was revealed that Akshay Kumar is not a part of the third instalment. The new cast includes Suniel, Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aaryan. Suniel, in an interview with Pinkvilla said that he would Akshay to join the film.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty says ‘there’s no Hera Pheri without Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya’; Shares an update