Suniel Shetty says 'reaching out is important' as he reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput, Nitin Desai's demise

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently attended the launch of the world’s first mental health app. In a new interview, he shared his views on the importance of mental health and talked about the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and art director Nitin Chadrakant Desai. Sushant passed away in June 2020 while Nitin Desai died by suicide on August 2 at his ND Studios in Karjat. Recently, Suniel spoke about the stress and failure in the industry. He also emphasized how 'reaching out is important'.

Suniel Shetty talks about Lagaan art director Nitin Desai's sudden demise

Desai's unfortunate demise has shocked the entire entertainment industry. He was a famous art director and producer and worked with a lot of top directors and actors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anees Bazmee, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others. Reportedly, he was under 'financial stress' and his company had defaulted on a Rs 252 crore loan repayment to creditors. While speaking to Free Press Journal, Shetty called him one of the "most humble art directors". He said, "This is a loss of the most talented art director and one of the most humble art directors and one of the finest. What was that one thing that broke him to succumb to this, is the most important question? It’s said, ‘God always wants the good ones with him’ Does he need them? I don’t know… My heartfelt condolences."

Further, Suniel reacted to Sushant's untimely demise. Reportedly, he too died by suicide. Calling him a "wonderful child", he said, "He achieved so much in his life. And then God takes him away… What was the moment when he did what he did? You feel for his parents, his family. Reaching out is important. If we know someone and if at all we know he /she is going through any sort of stress, we should reach out to them. We should be constantly calling out and keep inquiring about their well-being."

The Hera Pheri actor was also asked if Bollywood celebs are unable to cope with the stress and failure, to which he replied, "That's not true." He added that he has coped with mental tension quite well. He also said that everyone is stressed out but people should talk about their problems with friends, maybe that can be helpful.

On the work front, Suniel was last seen in Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega alongside Esha Deol. Next, he will be seen in Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

