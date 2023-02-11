Suniel Shetty says ‘there’s no Hera Pheri without Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya’; Shares an update

Hera Pheri is hands down, one of the most-loved franchises of Bollywood. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal played the lead trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao in the films, and fans have loved watching the three in the comic capers Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri. Now, the franchise is returning with Hera Pheri 3, and the film’s casting has garnered a lot of attention. It was reported that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Hera Pheri, while Akshay Kumar confirmed his exit from the franchise. At an event, Akshay Kumar said that he would no longer be doing Hera Pheri 3. Suniel Shetty had mentioned that he would speak to Akshay Kumar about the same to understand what has happened. Now, in a recent interview, Suniel Shetty shared an update about it. Suniel Shetty shares an update on Hera Pheri 3

In an interview with India Today, Suniel Shetty was asked about an update, to which he replied that he is keeping his fingers crossed, and that he still maintains there’s no Hera Pheri without Shyam, Raju and Baburao. “It will happen in the best possible way. Fingers crossed because I have always said Raju ke bina Shyam nahi aur Shyam ke bina Babu bhaiya nahi aur teeno ke bina Hera Phera nahi,” said Suniel Shetty.

Firoz Nadiadwala gets back to Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3 All hope is not lost! In December 2022, Pinkvilla reported that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has reinitiated conversations with Akshay Kumar to return as Raju to the Hera Pheri franchise. A source informed us, “While everything was on paper with regard to the casting of Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik Aaryan, the tides are now changing again. Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise. He realizes how iconic the character is and also acknowledges that the credit to make the character scale new heights goes to the way in which Akshay enacted the part.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar could be BACK as Raju in Hera Pheri 3 – Here’s an INSIDE story