Suniel Shetty shares interesting details about Sanjay Dutt's addition to Hera Pheri 3; Says 'He will take..'

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is quite a fitness enthusiast, recently spoke about his much-anticipated film, Hera Pheri 3. Suniel, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal starrer has been hitting headlines lately and it has doubled everyone's excitement. Netizens were earlier upset after it was reported that Akshay won't be a part of the third instalment of Hera Pheri. But recently, the trio reunited and shot a fun video. Interestingly, Hera Pheri 3 will also feature Sanjay Dutt in an important role. The news of his entry into the hit franchise was first shared by Pinkvilla. In a recent interview, Suniel talked about Sanjay's entry and said that his addition will take the film to another level.

Suniel Shetty spills beans on Sanjay Dutt's entry in Hera Pheri 3

Recently, Suniel Shetty got chatty with Bombay Times and spilled interesting details about the third part of Hera Pheri. The first two instalments proved to be a hit affair and the audience enjoyed Raju, Shyaam and Baburao's hilarious camaraderie. Now, the makers are all set for the third instalment. The Dhadkan actor expressed his excitement about Sanjay joining the bandwagon.

He said that with his Dutt's entry, the film will be a 'laugh riot'. Suniel also said that Sanjay's unbelievable sense of comedy, timing and language will add 'ek aur chaand to this project'. He added, "He will take this to another level. We share a fantastic relationship and that will transpire on screen, too."

During the interview, Suniel also spoke about Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film. It was earlier reported that Kartik would be replacing Akshay in the film. But later, Suniel clarified and said that Kartik was the newest addition and he won't be replacing Akshay. The actor now said that he was clueless about who will play Kartik's character in the film. Suniel also said that he had told Akshay that the next Hera Pheri should be their top priority.

He continued, "Whenever I had spoken to Akki in the past, I had always told him that this film should be our top priority. He had also agreed saying, ‘Yes, this is a film we should work on’. About the director, as long as Farhad is committed to the script, I don’t think there is a problem at all."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anees Bazmee clarifies his remarks on Hera Pheri 3; Claims his words were ‘misquoted’