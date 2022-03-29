Suniel Shetty pens a sweet wish for son Ahan Shetty's GF Tania Shroff on her birthday

Ahan Shetty is might be only just one movie old but he made quite an impressive mark with his debut movie Tadap. Speaking about his personal life, he is quite vocal about dating Tania Shroff and the duo often gets papped together in the city. And, today, his ladylove has turned a year wiser. On her birthday, several wishes poured in on social media. To join the bandwagon, Ahan’s father Suniel Shetty too took to social media to wish Tania on her big day.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Suniel Shetty shared Tania’s photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday baby” along with a red heart emoticon. Earlier, cricketer KL Rahul, who is also Athiya Shetty’s boyfriend shared an unseen photo featuring Ahan, Tania, and Athiya. Sharing the picture, KL Rahul wished Tania a happy birthday. In the unseen black-and-white picture shared by Rahul, one can see him standing close to Athiya, as the two smile at the camera. Ahan Shetty is seen standing beside Rahul, while birthday girl Tania is seen laughing as she stood close to the former. Sharing the picture, Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday @tania_shroff”.

See Suniel Shetty’s post here:

Meanwhile talking about the professional front, the buzz is that Ahan Shetty has come on board for Aashiqui 3. Talking about the same in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla he said, “There’s a lot that has come my way in the last month. I think the second film is always very important. The first film always chooses you, but the second one is chosen by you. There will be a few announcements in the next two months. All I can say is, I have a multi-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala, which I am very excited about.”

