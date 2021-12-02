Suniel Shetty on son Ahan Shetty’s debut with ‘Tadap’: I'm anxious as a parent, hoping that he gets accepted

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is making his foray into the world of Hindi films with ‘Tadap’ costarring Tara Sutaria. Directed by Milan Lutharia, Tadap is releasing on 3 December. The film is a remake of the Tamil romance drama RX100. Recently the premiere of the film was held in Mumbai for the members of the film industry including Arjun Rampal, Kajol, Shanaya Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh amongst others. In a recent chat with ETimes, Suniel spoke about being anxious as a parent for his son’s debut film. Suniel also shared the advice he gave to Ahan.

Suniel spoke about being nervous for Ahan and said, “As a parent, it does feel like Ahan’s birthday. He is stepping into a new world, where receiving acceptance is actually a long way”. Suniel added, “I am praying that my son gets accepted in showbiz. So far the trailers and the songs are doing extremely well. People have been showering with so much love and support. But yeah, as a parent, I am anxious too,” he admitted, continuing, “I am looking forward to this budding new actor. I’ve seen the film, I am happy with it, but yeah Ahan’s happiness matters the most to me”.

Suniel spoke about the advice he gave to Ahan and said, “I have always told Ahan that he can strive to be a brilliant actor, but he has to be a brilliant human before that. I tell him that God has given him an opportunity, and to make the most of it, because the little things and gestures that you do for others are always appreciated.”

