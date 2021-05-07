Suniel Shetty on the system’s inefficiency to curb spread of COVID 19 virus: All of us are going through hell

Actor Suniel Shetty has opened up about the responsibility politicians have amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Take a look.

The spike in Coronavirus cases has overburdened the health care system with the unavailability of medical aid in hospitals. With lakhs of new cases being reported every single day, the country is in shambles. The current state of the Nation has caused numerous Bollywood celebrities to come forward to offer aid to patients battling the deadly virus in these trying times. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty opened up about the responsibility politicians should take amidst the ongoing crisis.

Speaking to the news outlet, the actor talked about how politicians are more concerned about their long-term plans, rather than focusing on the issue at hand. “Every politician who is coming onto the seat is thinking of the next five years, and how they will make money and not how they should give back to the system,” he said. The actor voiced his opinion about the inefficiency of work done by political figures, without stating any names. “They made us run for beds; they made us run for oxygen, and made us run for air. They made us run for everything,” he added.

The actor also explained how one should be cautious about the people they are electing. He urged people to vote for ‘good individuals’ who are bringing a positive impact on society. He also said that such an individual can be from any political party. Empathizing with people who are recovering from Covid-19, he said, “All of us are going through hell” and further added the importance of supporting people in need of help.

Credits :Hindustan Times

