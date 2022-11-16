Suniel Shetty to convince Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3?

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty ’s Hera Pheri series is one of the most loved franchises. The audience was quite excited to watch Hera Pheri 3 after a long gap. But recently, the news of Akshay stepping out of the third instalment broke everyone’s heart. The actor himself confirmed that he backed out of the project because he didn’t like the script. Now, Suniel has said that he will try to bring Akshay back in the third instalment.

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Suniel shared that he was stunned after knowing about Akshay’s exit from their hilarious franchise. He also said that he will speak to the makers and see if things can fall into place. He stated, “Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly [that] Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am [done with] Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz [Nadiadwala, producer] and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.”

He further added, “Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place.”

Suniel’s statement has given hope to all the Hera Pheri fans. The trio’s camaraderie was loved by the audience back then. Post Akshay’s exit, Paresh confirmed that Kartik Aaryan has stepped into his shoes.

‘The film was offered to me but…’

Akshay, in a recent event, spoke about Hera Pheri 3 and why he decided to part ways with the franchise. He shared, “The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script. I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can't do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out.”

Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and it was followed by the second part in 2006. Both films performed well at the box office back then.