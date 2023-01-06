Suniel Shetty urges UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help stop ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend: Hum din bhar drugs nahi lete

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and during the half-an-hour-long meeting, the actor discussed the upcoming Film City project in UP. CM Yogi Adityanath was on a two-day Mumbai visit, and yesterday, he also met other film personalities including Suniel Shetty, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Santoshi, Manmohan Shetty, and Boney Kapoor. During the interaction, Suniel Shetty talked about the frequent anti-Bollywood trends on social media. He sought the UP CM’s help to help put an end to such ‘boycott Bollywood’ trends.

Suniel Shetty emphasized that is important to spread the word about Bollywood doing good work, and also urged CM Yogi Adityanath to help figure out a way to stop the boycott trends. He was quoted saying by Indian Express, “ The hashtag that’s going on, Boycott Bollywood, yeh ruk bhi sakta hai aapke kehne se (it can stop if you say). It is important to spread the word that we are doing good work. One rotten apple is everywhere, but just because of that you can’t call the whole industry rotten. Today people think that Bollywood is not a good place, but we have made such good films here. I was a part of one such film too, when I did Border. I have been a part of many good films. We have to come together and work towards how we can get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We have to figure how we can stop this trend.”

Suniel Shetty talks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath about anti-Bollywood sentiments

He further talked about the stigma attached to the Bollywood industry and the anti-Bollywood sentiments on social media. “Today, if I am Suniel Shetty, it is because of UP and the fans from there. If you take the lead, this can definitely happen. It is of great importance that this stigma that is on us is gone. It is a very strong emotion for me,” said Suniel Shetty. He shared that it saddens him to tell that there is such stigma, as 99 percent of people in the film industry aren’t like that. “Hum din bhar drugs nahi lete, hum galat kaam nahi karte (We don’t do drugs whole day, we don’t do wrong work). Hum achhe kaam se jude hai (We are associated with good work),” he said.

Suniel Shetty also added that Bollywood movies and music have connected India with the entire world. He requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about it as it could make a huge difference.

Suniel Shetty’s work front

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the crime thriller web series titled Dharavi Bank, and it marked his OTT debut. The series also stars Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Samiksha Bhatnagar, and is available to stream on MX Player.