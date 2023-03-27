Suniel Shetty used to run away from hotels when shooting with Sanjay Dutt; Here's why

Suneil Shetty is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood. He recently got his daughter Athiya Shetty married to her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul in January in his Khandala bungalow. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released show Hunter which also stars Esha Deol in a pivotal role. In a recent interview with Etimes, the actor opened up about his friend from Bollywood and another popular actor Sanjay Dutt.

Suniel Shetty opens up about Sanjay Dutt

In an interview with Etimes, Suniel Shetty was asked about his friend Sanjay Dutt. Replying, the Dhadkan star replied that Sanjay has been a dude throughout and he will always be. He also called him a fantastic friend but said that he is very naughty. “He can trouble the hell out of you. If you are shooting with him at nights, either you be batman or you run away. And I used to choose to run away from the hotels.”

Suniel Shetty talks about son-in-law KL Rahul

Recently, in an interview, Suniel Shetty was quoted saying, “I am anxious because that’s my child (KL Rahul) playing. I would wish well for him but through his eyes and seeing him, I have started empathising and sympathising, appreciating every cricketer there is here. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you more probably than it shakes the child because he is the master of that form but you don’t know. You are seeing him as a father.”

Talking about his professional front, Suniel will be reuniting with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. Earlier this week, a promo announcement shoot for the film was held in Mumbai. Paresh had shared that the film's shoot will begin in three months and the main trio of Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiyya, will travel abroad for the third film.

