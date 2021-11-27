Suniel Shetty was 'very emotional' on Tadap's first day of shoot; Here's why

Suniel Shetty was teary on the first day of filming for Tadap, according to director Milan Luthria. Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap. The director of the movie, Milan reminisced about how Suniel told a tale about his patriarch, Veerapa Shetty, who initiated his life in a modest 'cafeteria at the same cinema where Tadap was filmed'. The venue, according to Milan Luthria, was South Mumbai's Central Plaza. The whole location made Suniel super emotional.

Milan informed that Ahan’s character in the movie is an owner of a cinema in Mussoorie, in an interview with Zoom. Milan’s team aimed to imitate the same in Mumbai. He also said that on the very first day of shoot, Suniel and Mana, his wife, came to wish the team. Milan emphasized that Suniel was very emotional. “He took me aside and said that his father (Veerapa Shetty) had started his life in a small canteen in the same cinema.” Milan recalled how Suniel told him that he thought it was destiny that without even him telling Milan, he chose this particular place where he used to come and have his lunch and aid his father during his childhood.

Tadap, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to make its theatrical release on December 3. It is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX 100. The movie will star debut Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

