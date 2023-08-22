Suniel Shetty wishes wife Mana on her birthday by sharing UNSEEN PIC from daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding

Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty share a lovely bond. They have been married for over 30 years now, and Suniel often shares the most romantic and love-filled posts on social media with her. Today, Mana Shetty turned a year older, and on her birthday, Suniel Shetty dropped a beautiful picture with her. The picture is from their daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding, which took place in January this year at the actor’s Khandala farmhouse.

Suniel Shetty’s wish for wife Mana Shetty on her birthday

On Tuesday morning, Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram account to post a picture with Mana, from Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding. The actor is seen holding Mana’s hand, and looks at her lovingly. Meanwhile, Mana has a cheerful expression on her face, and the picture is just so wholesome. Suniel Shetty looks dapper in a beige-colored kurta, while his wife looks resplendent in an off-white and golden saree. He kept his wish for her simple, and wrote, “Happy happy birthday wife,” along with heart emojis. Riteish Deshmukh, Sunil Grover, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sanjay Kapoor and many others commented on the post and wished Mana Shetty a happy birthday. Rahul dev commented, “Such a heart warming image... Happy birthday dear Mana... Wishing u with Love, happiness & well being... stay blessed.”

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty and Ahan wish their mom Mana on her birthday

Athiya Shetty also wished her mom on Instagram. She posted a video in which she and Mana are seen holding hands as they enjoyed an immersive art exhibition. "Happy birthday to my sunshine and my greatest strength. I love you, mama. Thank you for everything you are,” wrote Athiya, along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty posted a photo with his mom, from Athiya’s wedding festivities. He wrote, “Happy Birthday mom.” Check out their stories below.

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty’s relationship

While speaking with Ranveer Allahabadia on his talk show, Suniel Shetty revealed that his parents opposed his relationship with Mana initially. “I told my parents if I marry that will be only be this girl or there’s nobody else I don’t want to destroy two lives you know it’s unfair of you pushing me into another relationship because it won’t work. I want the woman who comes into my house and my life to be the daughter, not the daughter-in-law, of the house and I think that worked,” he said.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty joins Akshay Kumar and team in Welcome 3; Pre-production begins