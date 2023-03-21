Suniel Shetty’s excitement for Pinkvilla Style Icons Award Edition 2 is clearly visible; WATCH HERE

Actor Suniel Shetty needs no introduction. One of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood, Suniel Shetty has given the audience some memorable hits with his powerful acting. In his over 30-year-long journey, the actor has acted in Tamil, Telugu, English, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. The actor also dons the hat of producer and has given the all-time hit Bhagam Bhag. The 61-year-old actor seems to be aging like fine wine and is known to be a stunner and also has a strong fashion game. Besides his acting skills, he makes headlines for his stylish appearances.

Well, you can catch him turn heads in the much anticipated Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2. Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai. It will be a star-studded evening.

Suniel Shetty on Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

In a recent video, the actor shared how excited he is for the awards night. Looking dapper in an ice blue shirt, and transparent glass eyewear, the actor shared, “Hey guys, I’m Suniel Shetty, and I’ll see you guys at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on 7th April.” Well, we cannot wait either! Earlier, actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Rohit Saraf, Tamannah Bhatia, and celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta also shared their excitement for the event.

Watch the video here:

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

The second edition of the highly anticipated awards night will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott, Mumbai. The grand jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 will be renowned stylist and lifestyle consultant Anaita Shroff Adajania, costume designer and stylist Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director and choreographer Farah Khan, costume designer Manish Malhotra and actresses Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre will be gracing the event as jury members.

