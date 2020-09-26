Sunil Gavaskar responds to Anushka Sharma's post: Did not blame her for Virat Kohli's performance

Sunil Gavaskar goes on to add that during his commentary he did not make any sexist comments about Anushka Sharma. He states during his interview that he only mentioned how during the lockdown period cricketers did not get any kind of practice.

In an interview with India Today, the former cricketer says that he in no way blamed for Virat Kohli's performance in the IPL match. Sunil Gavaskar goes on to add that during his commentary he did not make any sexist comments about Anushka Sharma. He states during his interview that he only mentioned how during the lockdown period cricketers did not get any kind of practice which reflected in their respective performances.

The former Indian cricketing legend says that he did not blame Anushka Sharma in any manner for Virat's performance in the IPL match. He also adds that there was a video clip which had surfaced some time back, which showed Anushka Sharma bowling to Virat Kohli on their building terrace. Sunil Gavaskar says during his interview, that he only mentioned how Anushka Sharma bowled to Virat Kohli in reference to the video clip, and how in the lockdown situation, that is the only bowling Virat got to play.

Sunil Gavaskar was also quizzed about Anushka Sharma's Instagram post about her name being dragged every time into her husband's game and how she was very hurt, disappointed and upset that someone like Sunil Gavaskar made a sexist remark about her over Virat Kohli's game. Sunil Gavaskar states that he did not blame Anushka and has always been supportive of wives being alongside the cricketer husbands during tours.

