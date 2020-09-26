  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sunil Gavaskar responds to Anushka Sharma's post: Did not blame her for Virat Kohli's performance

Sunil Gavaskar goes on to add that during his commentary he did not make any sexist comments about Anushka Sharma. He states during his interview that he only mentioned how during the lockdown period cricketers did not get any kind of practice.
94541 reads Mumbai Updated: September 26, 2020 12:44 am
Sunil Gavaskar responds to Anushka Sharma's postSunil Gavaskar responds to Anushka Sharma's post: Did not blame her for Virat Kohli's performance
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In an interview with India Today, the former cricketer says that he in no way blamed Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's performance in the IPL match. Sunil Gavaskar goes on to add that during his commentary he did not make any sexist comments about Anushka Sharma. He states during his interview that he only mentioned how during the lockdown period cricketers did not get any kind of practice which reflected in their respective performances. 

The former Indian cricketing legend says that he did not blame Anushka Sharma in any manner for Virat's performance in the IPL match. He also adds that there was a video clip which had surfaced some time back, which showed Anushka Sharma bowling to Virat Kohli on their building terrace. Sunil Gavaskar says during his interview, that he only mentioned how Anushka Sharma bowled to Virat Kohli in reference to the video clip, and how in the lockdown situation, that is the only bowling Virat got to play. 

Sunil Gavaskar was also quizzed about Anushka Sharma's Instagram post about her name being dragged every time into her husband's game and how she was very hurt, disappointed and upset that someone like Sunil Gavaskar made a sexist remark about her over Virat Kohli's game. Sunil Gavaskar states that he did not blame Anushka and has always been supportive of wives being alongside the cricketer husbands during tours.

(ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma on Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘distasteful’ comment: Don’t you think you should have respect for me & us?)

Credits :india today

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement