Sunil Grover recalls playing cricket in Pataudi Palace while shooting for Tandav; Calls Saif Ali Khan ‘humble

Recently, Sunil Grover revealed that they shot a lot of their scenes for Tandav in Pataudi Palace during the winters. He also said that during their stay in the palace, cricket was their favourite pastime.

After the makers dropped the teaser of starrer Tandav, it has been the talk of the town. The series is helmed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. In the teaser, we can Saif, who is portraying the role of a powerful politician, making an entry from Pataudi Palace, which is his ancestral home. Now recently, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture from the sets of Tandav wherein he can be seen playing cricket with the lead actor and others.

In the still, Ali can be seen batting, while Saif can be seen as a wicketkeeper. While sharing the same, he wrote, "Behind the scene #Tandav." Meanwhile, according to the DNA report, comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who plays a key role in Tandav recalled the time when they played cricket on the sets. He stated that they shot a lot of their scenes in Pataudi Palace during the winter season. Sunil said that it’s a very beautiful place and a must-visit place for winters. “There are a lot of pictures of Tiger Pataudi Sahab in the place from his generation when he used to play cricket,” he added.

Sunil further stated that as they spent a lot of time there, cricket was their favourite pastime. They all including Saif Ali Khan, Ali Abbas Sir, Zeeshan and everyone enjoyed playing cricket during their shoot breaks. Talking about Saif Ali Khan, Sunil said that the Hum Tum actor is a humble man. “While we all enjoyed playing cricket together, Saif and I became very good friends off-screen," stated the comedian-actor.

Apart from Saif and Sunil, the show also stars Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Paresh Pahuja, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, and Shonali Nagrani in key roles.

