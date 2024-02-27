Sunil Grover wishes to work with Aamir Khan again, speaks on Shah Rukh Khan’s humility

Sunil Grover is one actor who has made a big name in TV, OTT as well as in the Bollywood industry. The talented actor made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and worked in several big films with big stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and more. Sunil, who worked with Aamir in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini has now said that he wants to do a bigger role in his film.

Sunil Grover wants to do a bigger role in Aamir Khan film

During a conversation with Indian Express, Sunil Grover said that even though he has worked with Aamir Khan in Ghajini, he now wants to do a bigger role in his film. “I worked first with him in Ghajini, but I want to do a bigger role with him. Unke saath bada mazaa aayega kaam karne mein (I will thoroughly enjoy working with him), he does some amazing work.”

Talking about his work experience with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Sunil said that he loves the way the superstar makes everyone feel special. "I just wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan, so when I was offered this role I just said yes. The way he is, does various things, and gives importance to everybody and everything is amazing. He has been very kind, he makes you feel very special.” said Sunil.

Now that's really sweet. Isn't it?

Interestingly, Sunil Grover's younger brother Anil Grover also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. Anil played an important character named Balli in the film who is among the best friends of SRK's character Hardy.

Sunil Grover's work front

Sunil Grover had an excellent 2023 as he featured in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan. Before that in 2022, he was also a part of the critically acclaimed film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited season 2 of his Zee5 web series Sunflower. Apart from Sunil, the series also stars Adah Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Radha Bhatt, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles and is set to start streaming on Zee5 on March 1, 2024.

