Sunil Pal booked for public mischief & defamation; Says ‘90% doctors treating COVID 19 are fraud and evil’

Comedian Sunil Pal has an FIR against him in Andheri station after he makes derogatory remarks in a video on social media against doctors who are treating COVID 19.

COVID 19 is at its deadly peak in India and none but frontline workers, medical workers, and doctors are saving the country from getting fall apart. Doctors, nurses, and other medical staff are working relentlessly in all parts of India at high risk of getting diagnosed with COVID and hundreds have even lost their lives. In the wake of this, comedian Sunil Pal has just been booked by police for his derogatory remarks against the doctors as he said in a video on social media, “90 percent doctors treating Covid 19 are fraud and evil. They are looting patients by charging heavy fees.”

An FIR has been launched against Sunil in Andheri police station under Section 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (public mischief) of the IPC. Sunil defended himself by talking to Indian Express and said, “I apologised to those doctors who felt bad by my statement. I am ready to apologise to the court as well. I was only expressing what I am hearing from people around me.” Senior police inspector Vijay Belge who reports at Andheri police station said, “We will be serving him notice and take appropriate action.”

Dr. Sushmita Bhatnagar, President, Association of Medical Consultants said to Indian Express that the FIR was registered because he is spreading false rumours about COVID 19 at a time when the country is already raging with panic and misleading videos could inhibit people from reaching out to doctors. Sunil Pal said in his video, “I also hear that they steal organs from patients and then kill them. Even those who do not have Covid-19 are given positive test reports by a gang of people. I think all these things need to be inquired as I think it’s a big scam. Please share the video.”

Also Read| Sunil Pal, Sudesh Lehri to Raju Srivastav: 5 popular TV comedians who have gone missing from the small screen

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×