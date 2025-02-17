Sunita Ahuja reveals she celebrated her last 12 birthdays alone; 'Jaise hi 8 bajta hai, bottle khol ke, akele...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction.

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has always been candid in her interviews. In her latest conversation with Kamiya Jani on Curly Tales, she shared some surprising and personal details about her life. During the engaging chat, filled with many revelations, Sunita talked about her love for alcohol, her unique birthday tradition, and the sweet story of how she and Govinda went from being enemies to lovers.

One of the most striking things Sunita revealed was her fondness for alcohol. She admitted that her favorite spot at home is the bar counter, where she enjoys her favorite drink. Sunita shared that Govinda often tells people that there is a "Dharam ji" in their house, referring to her love for drinks. She explained that she enjoys drinking when she is happy, such as during her children’s birthdays or while watching an India vs. Pakistan cricket match. However, she clarified, “I don’t drink every day, only on Sundays. It is my cheat day.”

What really caught people’s attention was her birthday tradition. Sunita Ahuja revealed that she has been celebrating her birthdays alone for the past 12 years. While many might prefer to celebrate with friends and family, she enjoys spending the day by herself. She explained, “I gave all these years to my kids, and now that they are grown up, I want to live for myself.” She starts her day by praying at a temple or Gurudwara, and then, as soon as the clock strikes 8 PM, she opens a bottle of alcohol, cuts a cake, and enjoys the evening alone. She shared, “Jaise hi 8 bajta hai, bottle khol ke, akele cake kaat ke, daaru pee leti hoon.”

Sunita also talked about her journey with Govinda, revealing that they initially didn’t get along. She met him when she was in the 9th grade, and they used to fight a lot. Over time, however, their bond grew, and they eventually fell in love. Sunita humorously recalled how Govinda once told her that she looked like a tomboy with her bob cut, which prompted her to grow her hair long. “He asked me to grow my hair long. Then, I started oiling my hair every day, and it grew down to my knees. Love is blind, but now my eyes are opening,” she joked.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.