Sunita Kapoor is a proud mother, shares Sonam Kapoor’s video from King Charles III’s coronation; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying one of the best phases of her life after she has stepped into motherhood. Well, slowly and steadily she has been getting back in the game after enjoying her maternity break and making the internet go gaga over her looks. She made it to the headlines when it was revealed that the Delhi 6 actress would be attending King Charles III’s coronation concert. The news has got all her fans quite excited. It is surely a proud moment for all her fans as well as her parents and that is evident from the video which her mother Sunita Kapoor shared on her Instagram.

Sunita Kapoor shares video of Sonam Kapoor from King Charles III’s coronation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunita Kapoor shared a video of her television screen which was showcasing the ceremony of King Charles III’s coronation. In the video, we can see Sonam Kapoor looking lovely in her white gown. The white floor-length gown with floral patterns on it made her look gorgeous. This gown was co-designed by Kolkata-based Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead. Sharing this video, Sunita wrote, “So proud ! Such an honour.” Arjun Kapoor too took to the comments section and posted a heart and a clap emoji.

Sonam Kapoor is currently residing in the UK after getting married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The actress shot for her film Blind before going on a maternity break and is all geared up for the release of this film. The first look was unveiled recently and it left netizens mighty impressed. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. Sonam shot the film during the pandemic in Scotland. Reportedly, Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name and it revolves around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

